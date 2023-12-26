Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth Behind Five Field Goals from Sanders

With their 22-20 victory over Dallas on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have won 11 games for the first time since 2008, are 11-4 for the first time since 1990 and are headed back to the postseason for the second consecutive year.

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's playoff-clinching performance against the Cowboys.

Securing A Playoff Spot

The last time Miami made the playoffs in back-to-back years was from 1997-2001, when the team went to the playoffs five years in a row.

This will mark Miami's 25th playoff berth in franchise history and their second appearance under Head Coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel joins Don Shula (1970-71) and Dave Wannstedt (2000-01) as the third head coach in team history to lead Miami to the postseason in each of his first two seasons on the job.

Special Teams Success

Kicker Jason Sanders hadn't attempted five field goals in a game since Week 5 of the 2020 season. Sunday night, he made all five of his kicks, including the game-winning 29-yard boot as time expired to secure the Dolphins' spot in the playoffs.

It was the eighth game-tying or winning fourth quarter/overtime kick of Sanders' career and his first since his 50-yard kick in Week 18 of last season to beat the Jets and get Miami into the postseason.