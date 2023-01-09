Inside the Numbers – Dolphins clinch playoff berth for first time since 2016

The win gives Miami its 24th playoff berth and third consecutive season with a winning record at 9-8 – something the Dolphins had not done since 2001-03. Additionally, Miami clinched a playoff berth at home for the first time since Dec. 30, 2001.

Head coach Mike McDaniel becomes the sixth coach in franchise history to register a winning season in his first year and the fifth coach to reach the playoffs in his first season – a list that includes the great Don Shula.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson became the first rookie drafted in the seventh round or later to win a start in team history since David Woodley did it in 1980. The Kansas State product completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards, including a game-long 32-yard completion to tight end Mike Gesicki, and committed zero turnovers.

On the ground, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. combined for 143 rushing yards, as Miami controlled time-of-possession 35:25 to 24:35.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins' defense gave up a season-low six points and 187 total yards to the Jets. It was the fewest points and yards allowed by Miami since a Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 27, 2021.

Several Dolphins' players had impressive seasons. Christian Wilkins led the way by recording the most tackles by a NFL defensive lineman since 1994. His six tackles on Sunday gave him 98 on the year.