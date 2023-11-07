Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Defense Holds Kansas City to 14 Points, Season-Low in Yards

While the Dolphins could not complete a second-half comeback in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Kansas City, there were many positives to build upon as the team enters its Week 10 bye.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's matchup against the Chiefs.
Limiting the Chiefs Offense
The Dolphins defense pitched a second-half shutout as the Chiefs failed to score after halftime for just the fourth time in 107 games since the start of the 2017 season.
Miami put forth one of the best defensive performances against the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018:
- Kansas City's 267 net yards of total offense tied their third lowest offensive output and marked just the fifth time they failed to reach 270 yards.
- Miami joined Green Bay (237 yards on Nov. 7, 2021) and Seattle (297 yards on Dec. 24, 2022) as the only non-divisional opponents to hold Kansas City under 300 yards of total offense.
- The Chiefs' 174 net passing yards and four rushing first downs each tied for the third-lowest in a game.
- The Chiefs went 3-of-10 on third down to tie their lowest number of conversions in a game with double-digit third down attempts.
Keeping Track of Kelce
The Chiefs' Travis Kelce entered Sunday's contest as the league leader amongst tight ends in receptions (54), receiving yards (583) and receiving first downs (31), second in yards after the catch (289) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (4).
The Dolphins defense held the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher to just three receptions for 14 yards (4.7 avg.).
It was just the sixth time in Kelce's 170-game career (regular season and postseason), and first time since Sept. 9, 2018 at the L.A. Chargers, that he did not hit the 15-yard mark. It was also his first start against a non-divisional opponent in which he failed to record 15 receiving yards.
Additionally, the last time Kelce caught three or fewer passes in a game was Dec. 12, 2021, against Las Vegas.
Fellow tight end Noah Gray led the Chiefs with 34 receiving yards. It was the lowest total by a Chiefs' leading receiver since tight end Tony Moeaki led his team with 21 receiving yards on Dec. 30, 2012. The Chiefs completed just seven passes that day.
Individual Milestones
After recording his first touchdown reception in a Dolphins uniform the previous week, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. logged his longest reception as a Dolphin with a 31-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Running back Raheem Mostert followed that score with a 13-yard touchdown run for his NFL-best 11th rushing touchdown of the season.
Defensively, linebacker Bradley Chubb caused a strip-sack of Mahomes, which led to the Mostert touchdown. Chubb is tied for first in the NFL with four forced fumbles this season and leads the team with 6.0 sacks.
Linebacker Jaelan Phillips also recorded a sack for the third straight game to bring his season total to 3.5 sacks in six games played.
For more analysis from Sunday's game, listen to the latest episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.