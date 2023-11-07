Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Defense Holds Kansas City to 14 Points, Season-Low in Yards

It was just the sixth time in Kelce's 170-game career (regular season and postseason), and first time since Sept. 9, 2018 at the L.A. Chargers, that he did not hit the 15-yard mark. It was also his first start against a non-divisional opponent in which he failed to record 15 receiving yards.

Additionally, the last time Kelce caught three or fewer passes in a game was Dec. 12, 2021, against Las Vegas.

Fellow tight end Noah Gray led the Chiefs with 34 receiving yards. It was the lowest total by a Chiefs' leading receiver since tight end Tony Moeaki led his team with 21 receiving yards on Dec. 30, 2012. The Chiefs completed just seven passes that day.

Individual Milestones