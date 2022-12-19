Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Have 100-Yard Rusher and Receiver in Week 15

The second-year receiver is averaging a league-best 18 yards per reception and has the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,117.

Hill leads the team with 1,529 receiving yards after catching nine receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, his third straight game with a score. The 5-foot-10 speedster has the second most receiving yards in the league and is tied for the third-most touchdowns by a receiver in his first seven NFL seasons at 75. Only Randy Moss and Jerry Rice are ahead of him.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa posted his seventh game this season with a passer rating of 100+ with a 104.0. He completed 17-of-30 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tagovailoa's 67-yard pass to Waddle was the 50th touchdown pass of his career.