Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Have 100-Yard Rusher and Receiver in Week 15

A last-second field goal handed the Miami Dolphins a narrow 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in snowy conditions on Saturday night.
Here's a look at the most notable stats, metrics, milestones and more from Week 15 on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.
For the first time since 2018, Miami had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game – running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Mostert finished with 136 rushing yards on 17 carries, which was the second-most rushing yards of his career in the regular season.
A 67-yard rush on Miami's third drive gave the Purdue product his second 100-yard game of the year before the first quarter even ended. Mostert became the first Dolphins player to rush for 100 yards or more in a single quarter since running back Lamar Miller ran for 106 in the second quarter of a game in 2015.
Additionally, 23-year-old running back Salvon Ahmed scored Miami's first touchdown of the game – and his first touchdown of the season – on an 11-yard rush up the middle in the second quarter.
Waddle registered a team-high 114 yards on three receptions, good for 38 yards per catch. With his fifth 100-yard game of the year, he joins receiver Tyreek Hill as the only Dolphins duo in franchise history to record at least five 100-yard games in the same season.
Waddle also snagged his longest NFL reception, a 67-yard touchdown catch over the middle, to open the scoring in the second half. He finished his seventh touchdown of the season, tied for a career-high, with his iconic penguin celebration in the end zone.
The second-year receiver is averaging a league-best 18 yards per reception and has the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,117.
Hill leads the team with 1,529 receiving yards after catching nine receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown, his third straight game with a score. The 5-foot-10 speedster has the second most receiving yards in the league and is tied for the third-most touchdowns by a receiver in his first seven NFL seasons at 75. Only Randy Moss and Jerry Rice are ahead of him.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa posted his seventh game this season with a passer rating of 100+ with a 104.0. He completed 17-of-30 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tagovailoa's 67-yard pass to Waddle was the 50th touchdown pass of his career.
Defensively, linebacker Jaelan Phillips recorded his first career forced fumble with a strip sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the fourth quarter. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins scooped it up for his first fumble recovery of the season. Phillips now has a half-sack in four consecutive games and leads the team with seven sacks this season.
The play was the only turnover of the game and led to a 47-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders to give Miami an eight-point lead.
Sanders made all three of his field goal attempts on the night and accounted for 11 of the Dolphins' 29 points. His 83.4% career field goal percentage is the best in team history and his 539 career points move him past Dan Carpenter (535) for the fifth-most in franchise history.
Next up, the Dolphins return home to Hard Rock Stadium after their three-game road trip to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on FOX.