Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Offense Continues Historic Start in Week 6 Win

Holding it Down at Hard Rock Stadium

With back-to-back home wins against the Giants and Panthers, Miami has now won 15 of its past 17 games at Hard Rock Stadium. It's the club's best 17-game home stretch since the venue opened in 1987 and best overall since the team went 23-2 at the Orange Bowl from Oct. 30, 1983 to Jan. 4, 1986.

The Dolphins' .882 win percentage in its past 17 home games is tied with San Francisco for the best home win percentage in the league since the run began on Nov. 7, 2021.

In his first three home games this season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has helped the Dolphins offense outscore their opponents 143-57.