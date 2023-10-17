Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Offense Continues Historic Start in Week 6 Win

Through six weeks of play, the 2023 Miami Dolphins have shown an ability to win games in a variety of ways. Week 1 against the Chargers was an offensive shootout. Week 2 at New England was a grind. This Sunday against Carolina, the Dolphins overcame an early 14-point deficit and rallied for a 42-21 victory.
It tied the team's second-largest comeback under Head Coach Mike McDaniel and gave the franchise its first 5-1 start since the 2002 season.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 6 win over the Panthers.
Holding it Down at Hard Rock Stadium
With back-to-back home wins against the Giants and Panthers, Miami has now won 15 of its past 17 games at Hard Rock Stadium. It's the club's best 17-game home stretch since the venue opened in 1987 and best overall since the team went 23-2 at the Orange Bowl from Oct. 30, 1983 to Jan. 4, 1986.
The Dolphins' .882 win percentage in its past 17 home games is tied with San Francisco for the best home win percentage in the league since the run began on Nov. 7, 2021.
In his first three home games this season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has helped the Dolphins offense outscore their opponents 143-57.
Of course, Tagovailoa has played a major role in the team's recent success both at home and on the road. In fact, Miami has now won 19 of the past 26 games he has started.
History for Hill
After recording eight catches for 181 yards (22.6 avg.) and a touchdown in Week 5, wide receiver Tyreek Hill continued his historic start to the 2023 season. His day began with a 27-yard completion at the end of the first quarter, making him the seventh active player to reach 9,000 receiving yards.
Hill eventually finished with six receptions for 163 yards (27.2 avg.) and one touchdown and became the first player in NFL history to record 150+ receiving yards in four of his team's first six games of a season.
His 814 receiving yards through six games are the most in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) and second-most in NFL history (Don Hutson, 1942 – 819 yards).
Hill also leads the league in receiving touchdowns (6) and owns four of the top 13 receiving performances this season.
Mostert-Mania
Running back Raheem Mostert recorded another big outing Sunday afternoon, putting up 115 yards on 17 carries (6.8 avg.) and three total touchdowns.
It gave Miami a 100-yard rusher for the fifth consecutive week and Mostert his second 100-yard rushing game of the season.
Mostert's 11 total touchdowns this season, a new career high, leads the NFL. Per NFL Research, the only player since the 1970 merger to score more touchdowns in the first six games of a season is Seattle running back Shaun Alexander (12) during his 2005 MVP season.
Thanks in large part to Mostert's strong production and tremendous blocking, the Dolphins are only the second team in NFL history (1958 Colts) with at least 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns through the first six games of a season.
Collapsing the Pocket
Coming off a win in which six different players recorded at least half a sack, Sunday's game against Carolina was another afternoon of balanced pass-rush production.
The Dolphins got sacks from three different players (DT Christian Wilkins, DT Zach Sieler, LB Bradley Chubb) and quarterback hits from four others.
The Dolphins continue to pace the league in quarterback hits (49) and are tied for third in sacks (21.0) through six weeks of action.
