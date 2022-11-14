Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Browns – Week 10 

Defensively, Miami yielded just 297 yards to Cleveland, the Browns' lowest mark this season. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins led the way with two half-sacks, one of which came on third down to force a punt, and seven tackles.

Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb recorded his first half-sack with the Dolphins. The former Bronco averaged 3.43 yards of average separation from the quarterback when rushing the passer compared to a league average of 4.53, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou totaled three passes defensed.

Down 7-0 after Cleveland scored on the opening drive, the Dolphins responded with 17 unanswered points in the first half to take control of the game. During that time, Tagovailoa posted a 143.6 passer rating, first tying the game with a 13-yard pass that fullback Alec Ingold took down the left sideline and into the end zone. It was his first career receiving touchdown with the Dolphins.

After a field goal, Tagovailoa put Miami up by two possessions with a perfectly thrown pass to the back corner of the end zone that receiver Trent Sherfield caught. From there, Miami cruised to its fourth consecutive victory.