Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Steelers – Week 7 

In quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return from injury, the Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak in front of a nationally televised audience on Sunday Night Football, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look into the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that fueled Miami's Week 7 win on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

On a special night when the 50th anniversary of Miami's 1972 perfect season was commemorated, the Dolphins (4-3) became just the seventh NFL franchise since 1966, the team's inaugural season, to win their 500th game (including playoffs).

The Dolphins recorded their first Sunday Night Football victory since 2004 against Cleveland. They are now 9-1 in their past 10 games at Hard Rock Stadium and 4-1 in their last five prime time games.

In a second half featuring zero points, Miami's defense came up with two game-saving picks to fend off Pittsburgh. Safety Jevon Holland snagged his second interception of the season with 2:57 remaining by leaping in front of Steeler receiver Diontae Johnson.

Then, with 25 seconds left and Pittsburgh on Miami's 25-yard line, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, making his first start of the season, extended his body for a spectacular, toe-tapping catch in the end zone. It was his first career pick.