Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Vikings – Week 6

For the third straight week, the Miami Dolphins found themselves in the fourth quarter with a chance to grab momentum, but could not mount a comeback, dropping to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 at home in a 24-16 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here's a look into the most notable stats, metrics, and milestones from Week 6 on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who replaced an injured Skylar Thompson early in the second quarter, piled up 329 yards passing, the fourth-highest single-game total of his career.
Tyreek Hill led the Dolphins in receiving for the fifth time this season, logging 12 receptions for 177 yards. In the last three games alone, Hill has amassed 29 receptions for 384 yards.
His league-leading 701 receiving yards are the most in Dolphins history through the first six games of the season. The veteran pass-catcher is also just the 12th player since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 to total at least 700 receiving yards in his team's first six games.
Fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle registered six receptions for 129 yards for his third 100-yard game of the season.
Tight end Mike Gesicki was another beneficiary of Miami's passing attack as he notched his third career multi-touchdown outing and his first since Dec. 13, 2020 vs. Kansas City. In addition to catching his second and third touchdowns this season, Gesicki recorded season highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (69).
The fifth-year veteran now has 2,425 career receiving yards and is just 31 yards away from moving past Bruce Hardy (1978-89, 2,455 yards) into second place on the Dolphins' tight ends all-time receiving list.
Defensively, the Dolphins put up a stellar performance, holding the Vikings to just 234 total yards while forcing 10 punts. At the conclusion of Sunday's game, the Vikings' 10 punts tied for the most punts in a game by any team this season.
The defense also limited Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins to 175 passing yards, the first time he's failed to reach 200 yards this season.
Miami is back in action Sunday, Oct. 23 when it hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) at Hard Rock Stadium in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and air on NBC.