Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Vikings – Week 6

His league-leading 701 receiving yards are the most in Dolphins history through the first six games of the season. The veteran pass-catcher is also just the 12th player since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 to total at least 700 receiving yards in his team's first six games.

Fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle registered six receptions for 129 yards for his third 100-yard game of the season.

Tight end Mike Gesicki was another beneficiary of Miami's passing attack as he notched his third career multi-touchdown outing and his first since Dec. 13, 2020 vs. Kansas City. In addition to catching his second and third touchdowns this season, Gesicki recorded season highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (69).

The fifth-year veteran now has 2,425 career receiving yards and is just 31 yards away from moving past Bruce Hardy (1978-89, 2,455 yards) into second place on the Dolphins' tight ends all-time receiving list.

Defensively, the Dolphins put up a stellar performance, holding the Vikings to just 234 total yards while forcing 10 punts. At the conclusion of Sunday's game, the Vikings' 10 punts tied for the most punts in a game by any team this season.

The defense also limited Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins to 175 passing yards, the first time he's failed to reach 200 yards this season.