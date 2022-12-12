Inside the Numbers: Hill Breaks Dolphins Receiving Record in Week 14

Hill is the only player in the Super Bowl era to record a receiving, rushing, kickoff return, punt return and fumble return touchdown in his career.

He then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to cut the deficit to three, 17-14. Hill's 23 total touchdowns of 50+ yards are the third-most in the Super Bowl era by a player in his first seven NFL seasons.

Tagovailoa moved past 3,000 yards passing on the year and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle reached 1,000 yards receiving, becoming the first player in Dolphins' history to do so in each of his first two NFL seasons.