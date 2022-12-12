Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Hill Breaks Dolphins Receiving Record in Week 14

Dec 12, 2022 at 05:26 PM
The Miami Dolphins' second-half rally came up short Sunday night in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's a look at the most notable stats, metrics, and milestones from Week 14 on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill turned in another strong performance, tallying 81 receiving yards.

Hill, who leads the league in receptions (100) and ranks second in receiving yards (1,460), broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season, surpassing wide receiver Mark Clayton's long-standing mark of 1,389 yards in 1984.

Hill also accounted for both of Miami's touchdowns, first putting the Dolphins on the board with a 57-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter. It marked the longest own fumble return and the third-longest fumble return of any kind in franchise history, trailing only linebacker Jason Taylor's 85-yard return in 2005 and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel's 78-yard return in 2020.

Hill is the only player in the Super Bowl era to record a receiving, rushing, kickoff return, punt return and fumble return touchdown in his career.

He then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to cut the deficit to three, 17-14. Hill's 23 total touchdowns of 50+ yards are the third-most in the Super Bowl era by a player in his first seven NFL seasons.

Tagovailoa moved past 3,000 yards passing on the year and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle reached 1,000 yards receiving, becoming the first player in Dolphins' history to do so in each of his first two NFL seasons.

The Miami defense, fueled by spirited performances from linebackers Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, held the Chargers to just six points in the second half.

Baker registered a team-high 11 tackles while Phillips totaled six tackles including two tackles for loss. Wilkins, meanwhile, recorded nine total tackles.

Wilkins has 21 tackles in his past two games and 75 tackles on the season to lead all defensive lineman.

All three players finished the contest with a sack as the Dolphins' defense logged its fifth straight multi-sack performance.

Miami completes its three-game road trip with a visit to the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday, Dec. 17. Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will also air on CBS 4 in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market.

For more on Sunday's game, listen to the Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.

