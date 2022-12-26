Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Hill breaks team receptions record in Week 16

Dec 26, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Chris Damond

Two weeks after breaking the single-season franchise record for receiving yards, wide receiver Tyreek Hill added his name to the history books once again in Miami's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill registered his 113th reception of the season, breaking Jarvis Landry's previous mark of 112 set in 2017 for the most in Dolphins' history.

Here's a look into Hill's historic record and other notable stats, metrics and milestones from Week 16 on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

In his first year as a Dolphin, it took Hill just 15 games to break the franchise single-season receptions record. He did it with his last catch on Sunday, a 19-yard snag that pushed Miami to Green Bay's 29-yard line.

He caught his fourth 50+ reception of the year earlier in the game, a 52-yard bomb from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that set up a touchdown by running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the next play. Since 2016, the 5-foot-10 speedster leads the NFL with 18 catches for 50+ yards and has four this season, also leading the league.

Hill finished the day with 103 receiving yards on four receptions. It was his seventh 100-yard game of the season, which is a career best. Hill is now second in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, behind only Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson.

Fellow pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle scored Miami's first touchdown of the day on the Dolphins second drive. Waddle grabbed Tagovailoa's pass just past the sticks and then turned on the jets for an 84-yard score down the right sideline. According to NFL research, it was the longest pass play on Christmas in league history and the fourth-longest in any game in franchise history, only two yards behind the top spot held by Bob Griese and Paul Warfield in 1971.

Waddle finished with a team-high 143 yards on five receptions (28.6 avg.) to record his sixth 100-yard game of the season. The Alabama product's 1,260 receiving yards this year rank sixth in the NFL while his 18.8 yards per catch leads the league.

Hill and Waddle are the second Dolphins duo to total 1200+ receiving yards in a season, joining Mark Duper and Mark Clayton (1984).

Defensively, linebacker Elandon Roberts and safety Eric Rowe each got to quarterback Aaron Rodgers to extend Miami's sack streak to 13 games. Roberts' sack was crucial, as the 13-yard loss put Green Bay at third-and-18 in the red zone. The Packers had to settle for a field goal. In the past five weeks alone, the Dolphins have registered 17 sacks.

Miami also forced two consecutive turnover on downs in the second quarter. Miami first made quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1, before the Dolphins special teams stuffed a fake punt on the Packers' next possession, giving Miami the ball on Green Bay's 20-yard line.

Both plays helped the Dolphins outscore the Packers 20-13 by halftime, but Green Bay would come charging back in the second half.

Next up, the Dolphins face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in an important divisional matchup with playoff implications. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

