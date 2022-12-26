Inside the Numbers: Hill breaks team receptions record in Week 16

He caught his fourth 50+ reception of the year earlier in the game, a 52-yard bomb from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that set up a touchdown by running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the next play. Since 2016, the 5-foot-10 speedster leads the NFL with 18 catches for 50+ yards and has four this season, also leading the league.

Hill finished the day with 103 receiving yards on four receptions. It was his seventh 100-yard game of the season, which is a career best. Hill is now second in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, behind only Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson.

Fellow pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle scored Miami's first touchdown of the day on the Dolphins second drive. Waddle grabbed Tagovailoa's pass just past the sticks and then turned on the jets for an 84-yard score down the right sideline. According to NFL research, it was the longest pass play on Christmas in league history and the fourth-longest in any game in franchise history, only two yards behind the top spot held by Bob Griese and Paul Warfield in 1971.

Waddle finished with a team-high 143 yards on five receptions (28.6 avg.) to record his sixth 100-yard game of the season. The Alabama product's 1,260 receiving yards this year rank sixth in the NFL while his 18.8 yards per catch leads the league.