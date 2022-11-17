Inside the Numbers: Midseason Recap

Heading into their Week 11 bye, the Miami Dolphins are off to a 7-3 start under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. That puts the Dolphins atop the AFC East thanks to their best 10-game start since 2001.

Here's a look into the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that has fueled Miami's success through 10 weeks of the season on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

McDaniel has worked wonders in 2022, becoming just the second head coach in franchise history (Dave Wannstedt, 2000) to win at least seven of his first 10 games. The former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator has utilized quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a host of playmakers on offense, such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, to a fast start.

Through 10 weeks, Miami leads the NFL with 3,059 passing yards and is second in passing touchdowns with 21. Tagovailoa ranks first among starting quarterbacks in yards per attempt (9.1) and passer rating (118.4). If the Alabama product keeps that up for the rest of the season, it would be the third-highest single-season passer rating of the last decade, behind only Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and Nick Foles in 2013.

Tagovailoa's 18 passing touchdowns, a career-high, are tied for third in the league, despite him missing two full games to injury. Miami is 14-1 in the past 15 games Tagovailoa has finished, and it is a big reason the Dolphins have won 10 of their last 11 games at Hard Rock Stadium.