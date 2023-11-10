Inside the Numbers: Midseason Recap

Miami is also creating pressure from its interior linemen as well. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler has a career-high 4.0 sacks and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has already matched his previous single-season high in sacks (4.5) and is one shy of his previous single-season high in quarterback hits (13).

Miami (Chubb, Wilkins, Sieler and LB Andrew Van Ginkel) and the Los Angeles Chargers are the only two NFL teams with four players who have recorded at least 4.0 sacks this season.

On the other side of the ball, Miami's offensive line has allowed just 15 sacks through nine weeks, the fifth-best mark in the league.

Setting the Pace

Miami (435.3) is the only team in the NFL averaging over 400 yards of offense per game. The Dolphins also lead the league in passing yards per game (287.4) and points per game (31.7).