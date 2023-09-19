Inside the Numbers: Mostert, Defense, Lift Dolphins to Primetime Win Over New England

Success Against the Patriots

Miami has now won five of its last six contests against the Patriots. The last time Miami won five of six meetings with New England was from 1999-2001.

The Dolphins are also 3-2 in their last five trips to Gillette Stadium. Prior to that, the team had not won there since 2008.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 249 yards in the victory. He improved to 5-0 as a starter against the Patriots and became just the third NFL quarterback to beat them five times in the regular season since 2000, joining Josh Allen (5-4) and Peyton Manning (5-10).

Monster Night for Mostert

The Patriots were tied for the least number of rushing touchdowns allowed (7) and held their opponents to just 4.1 yards per carry (T-4) last season. The longest run play they gave up in 2022 was 38 yards.