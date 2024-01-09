Inside the Numbers: Tagovailoa and Hill Lead NFL in Passing and Receiving, Defense Continues to Force Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card after a 21-14 loss to Buffalo Sunday night.

While the Dolphins fell short of their goal to win the AFC East, a number of franchise firsts were still accomplished in the team's regular season finale.

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's matchup versus the Bills.

Tagovailoa and Hill Finish As League Yardage Leaders

With 82 yards receiving Sunday night, wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with 1,799 yards for the season, which led the NFL. He is the first Dolphins player to ever lead the league in receiving yards in a season.

Hill's 1,799 receiving yards this season also set a new franchise record and rank seventh-most in NFL history.

Later in the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to Hill, the 13th time the pair has connected for a score this season. It gave Miami a 14-7 lead and moved Hill into a tie with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans for most touchdown receptions this year.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, finished the regular season with 4,624 passing yards to become the first Dolphins quarterback to lead the league in passing since Dan Marino did so in 1992.

Tagovailoa and Hill are the first QB-WR duo to be the outright league leaders in both passing and receiving yards since Matt Schaub and Andre Johnson did so for Houston in 2009.

Achane Shows Big-Play Ability

Rookie running back De'Von Achane broke a scoreless tie with 8:51 to play in the second quarter when he weaved through Buffalo's defense for a 25-yard touchdown run.

The score was Miami's 27th rushing touchdown of the season - a new franchise record - and gave Achane his 11th score of the season (eight rushing, three receiving), which is tied for second-most by a rookie in team history.

Despite playing in only 11 games, Achane finished the regular season with more rushes of 25+ yards (7) than 23 NFL teams. Only five teams recorded more than he did.

Achane (55 yards), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (39 yards) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (seven yards) combined for 101 rushing yards in the first half Sunday night. It marked just the third time since the start of the 2022 season that Buffalo allowed over 100 rushing yards in the first half of a game. The Dolphins rushed for 126 yards versus the Bills in Week 15 last season and now account for two of those three games.