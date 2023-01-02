Inside the Numbers: Wilkins surpasses 90 single-season tackles in Week 17

Two plays later, linebacker Elandon Roberts sprinted past New England's offensive line to tackle Jones around the ankles on third down for a 12-yard loss, forcing a punt. Roberts' sack was one of his nine tackles in the game, pushing him past the 100-tackle mark in a season for the first time in his career.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler had the Dolphins' third and final sack of the game in the fourth quarter, a 10-yard loss.

Miami's 14-game sack streak is its longest since a 15-game stretch from 2019-20. For the first time since 2014, the Dolphins have recorded multiple sacks in eight consecutive games.

Offensively, Miami scored a touchdown on its second possession of the game with a clinical 13-play, 75-yard drive. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 yards on the drive, and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had a crucial conversion on fourth down with a two-yard rush on the Dolphins' own 34-yard line.

Receiver Tyreek Hill found the end zone on the first play of the second quarter with a two-yard rush after catching a swing pass near the left sideline. He went airborne for his celebration with two acrobatic flips.

The touchdown marked Miami's third scoring drive of the season that went 13+ plays. Its longest was a 14-play scoring drive against Buffalo on Dec. 17.

In only his sophomore season, receiver Jaylen Waddle moved to fourth in single-season receiving yards for a Dolphin with 1,312. Hill holds the top spot with 1,687 this year and counting.