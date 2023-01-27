Inside the Numbers: Year in Review

In year one under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Here's a look at some of the record-setting performances and historical milestones that highlighted the Dolphins' 2022 season.

In 13 starts, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, the most by a Miami quarterback since 2015, when Ryan Tannehill posted 4,208 yards in 16 starts. Tagovailoa joined Tannehill and Dan Marino as the third quarterback in team history to throw 25 touchdowns in a single season and became the first to do so while also throwing single-digit interceptions (8).

Additionally, Tagovailoa became the youngest quarterback since 1984 (Marino) to lead the league in passer rating (105.5). He also logged the league's top marks in red zone passer rating (112.2), and third-down passer rating (130.1).

In Miami's dramatic 42-38 Week 2 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Tagovailoa set career highs in completions (36), passing yards (469), and touchdowns (6), which tied the franchise single-game record previously set by Marino and Bob Griese.

Tagovailoa threw a franchise-record four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Dolphins outscored Baltimore 28-3 in the final 15 minutes and posted its largest fourth-quarter comeback (21 points) and road comeback in franchise history.