Isaiah Wynn, Emmanuel Ogbah Ready To Start New Chapters

"Definitely the coaching staff and the players, man," Wynn said when asked what attracted him to Miami. "They're definitely building something special, so I mean, who wouldn't want to be a part of it?"

Wynn was born in Tampa, Florida but raised in St. Petersburg and spends a lot of his time there during the offseason. After considering the on-field opportunities coupled with the chance to play closer to home, he said the decision to come to Miami was a “no-brainer.”

As you might imagine, Wynn is very familiar with the Dolphins' squad after spending the last half-decade in the same division. When reminiscing on what stood out from previous matchups with Miami, he mentioned the speed of the pass rush.

"I mean, these guys move and they're all strong," Wynn said. "So it's definitely something I look forward to, to be able to go against them in practice and hone-in on my skills and get better."

One of those pass-rushers he'll be competing with is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who is looking forward to Wynn's contributions this season.