Jamal Perry Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Jamal Perry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Perry has played in 10 games with one start for the Dolphins this season, totaling 17 tackles (11 solo), one pass defensed and five special teams stops (two solo). He joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 and has started seven games for the team over the past two seasons (2019-20). Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017.

