Justin Bethel Selected to Big South Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2024

In 2011, a breakout senior season for the Sumter, South Carolina native, Bethel was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Buck Buchanan National Defensive Player of the Year award. He also received All-America recognition from the Associated Press, College Sporting News, College Sports Journal, Phil Steele Magazine, and The Sports Network.

Bethel finished his collegiate career as the conference's all-time leader in solo tackles (199) and still holds the league record for career blocked kicks (9) and blocked punts returned for touchdowns (2).

"Being at Presbyterian taught me to keep working hard and to push yourself," he said. "Enjoy pushing your limits and embrace the challenges that come your way."

After graduating with a degree in business administration, Bethel was selected in the sixth round (177th) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, becoming the first Presbyterian player taken in the NFL Draft since 1969.

He spent his first six seasons in Arizona before making stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, and New England.