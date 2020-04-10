Light It Blue: Hard Rock Stadium Honors Health Care Professionals
Tonight we #LightItBlue in support of health care professionals around the world. We want to say thank you. Thank you for fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. With your commitment, we know we will be back stronger than ever. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z2bAjVnXU9
