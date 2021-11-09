Luxury Renewal Incentives

Nov 09, 2021 at 12:41 PM

Renew by December 17th and Receive:

The Lowest Price (savings of up to 20% on your seats)

Choice of a Luxury Membership Experience:

  • Tennis: Play on the Miami Open Grandstand Court and receive two (2) tickets to a 2022 Miami Open Session
  • Racing: Drive an exotic car at Homestead-Miami Raceway and receive two (2) tickets to the 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
  • Golf: Play a round of golf with former Dolphins players and receive a custom Miami Dolphins Golf Kit

A Donated Item to the charity of your choice

Your choice of Dolphins Member-Branded Gifts

