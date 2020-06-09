Meet the Rookies: Malcolm Perry

That's not to say the connection to the military didn't help the Navy staff. Malcolm's upbringing served as the backbone for his disciplined, driven character.

"We knew that he came from a military family so obviously he fit what we were looking for he understood what we were about, what the school stood for, what the military stood for, so that was always a plus for us in recruiting," Jasper said.

The production spoke for itself but Perry would never talk louder than his performance could. That selfless mentality earned glowing praise from the entire Navy staff.

"How many kids are that selfless," Ingram pondered about Perry's willingness to play anywhere. "How many kids will move positions two or three times to do whatever they can do to help the football team? More than anything the thing I can speak to the kind of young man that he is, the kind of character that he has. Not that he's not confident, but he's a humble guy that will do whatever he can for his team and organization. So I think you guys got a great young man on top of a great football player."

Character, and the ability to lead, is developed in a variety of ways, both through triumph and hardship. The old adage states that tough times make for tough people, and Perry endured the greatest obstacle imaginable for a child in 2005 – the loss of his sister. Nichelle was the oldest of six kids in the Perry household, the backbone of the family.

"I lost my sister when I was 8," Perry said. "That was my first experience with death. Seeing how my family reacted, my mother especially, that was tough time for myself and my family."

The grieving process for the loss of a loved one is never complete, but Perry does his best to honor his late sister on the football field. Now a member of the Miami Dolphins, the path to the NFL was a long one for the former Midshipmen quarterback.

Perry wasn't invited the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He did receive an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl– a college all-star game for NFL hopefuls – where he carried the football only once. Perry took that one opportunity and raced 52 yards for a touchdown giving the East squad a fourth quarter lead.

Arriving in Miami as a seventh-round draft choice, Perry relied on the self-starter quality to prepare for all the poking and prodding of evaluation season. Where most prospects hire trainers and work on the techniques of the drill, Perry was on campus taking a full course load.

As the 2020 Midshipmen hit the field for the first team activity of the spring – prior to the COVID-19 shut down – Coach Niumatalolo thought he'd be the first to arrive, but he was upstaged by a player no longer on the Navy football roster.

"All these other guys are at camps or have individual trainers, but he's coming from class," Niumatalolo said. "One day, we were getting ready to run the returning players for a workout and he was on the field before the guys got there setting up a JUGGS machine so he can catch balls."

Preparation is an ingrained quality in Malcolm Perry; an insatiable desire born from the anxiety of the alternative. Nobody recognized the tireless work habits more than Perry's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.