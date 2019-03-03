Marion Hobby's Impact On Clemson Defensive Prospects Still Being Felt At Combine

With Hobby on the coaching staff, Clemson won the national title in 2016 and nine of the players on that championship defense — and the one that helped the Tigers win the title again in 2018 — are at the scouting combine this week.

“That’s a question I’ve been getting all week: Who is one of the most influential coaches for me?” said defensive end Clelin Ferrell. “Coach Hobby was somebody … if it wasn’t for him, I don’t feel like I would have become the player that I am today. His coaching style and his caring about his players really changed my whole mind-set toward the game. That was so huge and I could never repay him for it.”