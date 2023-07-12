Mark Clayton, Bob Kuechenberg Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

He is second all-time in career receiving yards (8,643), 100-yard receiving games (22), and total yards from scrimmage (8,751). Clayton also made his mark on special teams, posting the third-most punt return yards in a season in franchise history (392, 1983).

Kuechenberg played the entirety of his NFL career (1970-84) with the Dolphins and was a starter on the 1972-73 Super Bowl teams. Approaching the 40-year anniversary of his final season in Miami, Kuechenberg still sits at the top of numerous franchise all-time lists. He ranks second in length of service (15 seasons), fourth in games played (196), third in starts (176), tied for fourth in Pro Bowls (6) and first in playoff games played (19) and playoff starts (19).