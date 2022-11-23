Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day. The organization collaborated with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned food partners and corporate partners to feed those in need in the days leading up to the holiday.

"We are excited to continue our tradition of impacting the South Florida community and supporting those who may be experiencing food insecurity this Thanksgiving," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs Rashauna Hamilton said. "Thanks to Amazon and our Football UNITES™ community partners, we're able to reach those in need, create opportunities that bring people together and hopefully build some holiday spirit this season."

On Tuesday, Miami Dolphins players Salvon Ahmed, Tanner Conner, James Empey, Clayton Fejedelem, Trey Flowers, Lamont Gaillard, Mike Gesicki, Jevon Holland, Alec Ingold, Verone McKinley, Jaelan Phillips, Trent Sherfield, Channing Tindall, Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins and Trill Williams spent their off day – alongside Dolphins staff, cheerleaders and Amazon representatives – hosting the team's annual Thanksgiving drive-through event at Hard Rock Stadium. Presented by Amazon, the team distributed 500 meal boxes from Feeding South Florida to local families selected by Football UNITES™ community partners including Be Strong International, Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, Boys & Girls Club of Broward, Breakthrough Miami, City of Miami Gardens Police Department, Generational Cure, Ijamyn Gray, North Miami Beach Police Department, North Miami Police Department, National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment (NVEE), Special Olympics of Florida, United Way Miami and Wounded Warrior Project. The Feeding South Florida meal box came complete with a turkey, fresh produce and traditional sides each capable of feeding a household of six to eight.

"At Amazon, we are committed to being great neighbors. Supporting the communities we call home is central to what we do every day," said Angelica Santibanez, Community Engagement Senior Manager for Amazon. "Few things go together better than Thanksgiving and football. This year, Amazon is thrilled to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Feeding South Florida to provide over 500 meal boxes to the Miami community and help deliver smiles this Thanksgiving."

Additional Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving distribution events included: