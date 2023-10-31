Miami Dolphins Head To Germany For 2023 NFL International Games

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:00 PM
The Miami Dolphins have made way to Frankfurt, Germany for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park as a part of the 2023 NFL International Series.

The international duel marks the Dolphins first-ever game in Germany and first year the NFL has held games in Frankfurt. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Germany games in Munich.

Over the course of franchise history, the Dolphins have previously played in five games in London, most recently meeting the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. This year's matchup against the Chiefs is sure to be a clash of the AFC titans, with both teams entering the contest 6-2 on the season.

  • Where: Deutsch Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany
  • When: 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 5
  • How to Watch: NFL Network + Dolphins Radio Network

In celebration of the global game, there will be a number of events for Dolphins fans traveling to Germany including a local Frankfurt bar takeover and NFL FanFest on Saturday. See details below:

Dolphins Pub Takeover: Saturday, 11/4 11AM –11PM

  • Where: Louisiana Frankfurt
  • Address: Eschenheimer Anlage 40, 60318 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
  • Details: Appearance by Alumni, Dolphins mascot TD, and Dolphins cheerleaders along with giveaways, games, prizes  

NFL FanFest: Saturday, 11/4 10:30AM – 4PM

  • Address: Roßmarkt, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
  • Details: NFL games and activities, appearances by legends and Alumni, stage programming, photo opportunities, and more

Catch the Dolphins in Germany and watch the highly-anticipated showdown on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network, and listen on the Dolphins Radio Network.

