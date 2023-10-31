Miami Dolphins Head To Germany For 2023 NFL International Games

The Miami Dolphins have made way to Frankfurt, Germany for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park as a part of the 2023 NFL International Series.

The international duel marks the Dolphins first-ever game in Germany and first year the NFL has held games in Frankfurt. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Germany games in Munich.

Over the course of franchise history, the Dolphins have previously played in five games in London, most recently meeting the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. This year's matchup against the Chiefs is sure to be a clash of the AFC titans, with both teams entering the contest 6-2 on the season.

Where: Deutsch Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany

Deutsch Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany When: 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 5

9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 5 How to Watch: NFL Network + Dolphins Radio Network

In celebration of the global game, there will be a number of events for Dolphins fans traveling to Germany including a local Frankfurt bar takeover and NFL FanFest on Saturday. See details below:

Dolphins Pub Takeover: Saturday, 11/4 11AM –11PM

Where: Louisiana Frankfurt

Louisiana Frankfurt Address: Eschenheimer Anlage 40, 60318 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Eschenheimer Anlage 40, 60318 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Details: Appearance by Alumni, Dolphins mascot TD, and Dolphins cheerleaders along with giveaways, games, prizes

NFL FanFest: Saturday, 11/4 10:30AM – 4PM

Address: Roßmarkt, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Roßmarkt, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Details: NFL games and activities, appearances by legends and Alumni, stage programming, photo opportunities, and more