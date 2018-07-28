Miami Dolphins Host J.P. Taravella High School At Training Camp Practice

Jul 28, 2018 at 06:44 PM

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the J.P. Taravella High School football team at training camp practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and Dolphins alum Twan Russell about working as a team to achieve their goals. The J.P. Taravella football team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix.

D5A_7513

"It was just a great experience to have the kids go through the facility – the meeting room, the weight room, the offices – and be on the field in front of the greatest athletes in America and having the opportunity to see them first hand, see the size, see the speed and see the intensity," J.P. Taravella High School Head Football Coach Charles Hafley said.

"It was a good experience seeing how hard the players work and see all the different techniques they use. It was good to help us learn for our own game," J.P. Taravella High School senior offensive and defensive lineman Keevon Clay said.

D41_1201

As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: J.P. Taravella High School Visits Training Camp

Photo gallery: J.P. Taravella High School Visits Training Camp

D41_1442
1 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1139
2 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1752
3 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1683
4 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1384
5 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1479
6 / 20
D41_1428
7 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1249
8 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1324
9 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1033
10 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1258
11 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D5A_6945
12 / 20
D5A_7513
13 / 20
D41_1018
14 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D5A_6908
15 / 20
D5A_7005
16 / 20
D41_1006
17 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D5A_7045
18 / 20
D41_1710
19 / 20
Mike James/Mike James
D41_1201
20 / 20
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

