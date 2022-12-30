Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

Dec 30, 2022 at 01:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson to the practice squad and released wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton from the practice squad.

Hamilton signed with Miami's practice squad on Dec. 14, 2022. He played in 46 games with nine starts for Denver from 2018-20 and totaled 81 career receptions for 833 yards (10.3 avg.) and five touchdowns, along with one special teams tackle and three miscellaneous stops. Hamilton missed the 2021 season due to injury and spent part of the 2022 offseason program with Houston. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hamilton played collegiately at Penn State.

Jackson spent five weeks on Miami's practice squad earlier this season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Jets on May 9, 2022 and spent the offseason program and training camp with them. Jackson was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State in 2021. He is the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson, who played in 75 games with 57 starts in six seasons (1994-99) with the team. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jackson played high school football at Coral Springs Charter.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Calvin JacksonWR5-91935/7/97RWashington St. ’22Fort Lauderdale, Fla.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup at the New England Patriots. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Transcript | Mike McDaniel's Media Availability - December 30

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike McDaniel's press conference on Friday, December 30, 2022.

news

Mailbag: Week 17 Dolphins at Patriots

Answering your Twitter questions before the Dolphins go back on the road for a pivotal AFC East showdown

news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

Advertising