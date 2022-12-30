Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson to the practice squad and released wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton from the practice squad.
Hamilton signed with Miami's practice squad on Dec. 14, 2022. He played in 46 games with nine starts for Denver from 2018-20 and totaled 81 career receptions for 833 yards (10.3 avg.) and five touchdowns, along with one special teams tackle and three miscellaneous stops. Hamilton missed the 2021 season due to injury and spent part of the 2022 offseason program with Houston. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hamilton played collegiately at Penn State.
Jackson spent five weeks on Miami's practice squad earlier this season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Jets on May 9, 2022 and spent the offseason program and training camp with them. Jackson was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State in 2021. He is the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson, who played in 75 games with 57 starts in six seasons (1994-99) with the team. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jackson played high school football at Coral Springs Charter.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Calvin Jackson
|WR
|5-9
|193
|5/7/97
|R
|Washington St. ’22
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|FA, ‘22