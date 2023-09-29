Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and has played in 14 games with one start for Miami over the past two seasons, catching 15 passes for 189 yards (12.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL with Denver in 2017 and has appeared in 38 career games with two starts over his career. Cracraft played collegiately at Washington State.