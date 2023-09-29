Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Sep 29, 2023 at 03:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and has played in 14 games with one start for Miami over the past two seasons, catching 15 passes for 189 yards (12.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL with Denver in 2017 and has appeared in 38 career games with two starts over his career. Cracraft played collegiately at Washington State.

Ezukanma was a fourth-round pick (125th overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's played in three career games, totaling one reception for three yards and five carries for 22 yards (4.4 avg.). He played collegiately at Texas Tech, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020.

