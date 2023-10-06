Miami Dolphins Place Armstead on Injured Reserve

Armstead was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24, 2022. He's started 15 games for Miami and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career following the 2022 season. Armstead ranked No. 83 on the NFL Network Top 100 list this past offseason. He's played in 112 career games with 108 starts at left tackle after spending the first nine years of his career in New Orleans (2013-21). Armstead was a third-round pick (75th overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Arkansas Pine-Bluff.