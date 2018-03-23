Miami Dolphins Re-sign Young

Mar 23, 2018 at 05:06 PM
SOC499_free agency 2018_samyoung

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Sam Young.

Young has spent the past two seasons (2016-17) with the Dolphins, playing in 18 games with seven starts. In 2017, he appeared in 10 contests and started six of them, all at right tackle. The Dolphins originally acquired Young as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville on March 11, 2016. 

Young is entering his ninth NFL season having played for Dallas (2010), Buffalo (2011-13), Jacksonville (2013-15) and Miami. He's played in 76 career games with 20 starts – 17 at right tackle and three at left tackle. Young originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (179th overall) by Dallas in the 2010 NFL draft. His hometown is nearby Coral Springs, Florida and he played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with Washington

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired a 2021 seventh-round pick from Washington in exchange for guard Ereck Flowers and a 2021 seventh-round pick.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign OL D.J. Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Fifth-Annual Dolphins Business Combine Presented by Zudy

The Miami Dolphins hosted their fifth-annual Dolphins Business Combine (DBC) presented by Zudy from April 6-8.
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Innovative Multi-Year Partnership with Visionary Software Company Zudy

The Miami Dolphins announced an innovative multi-year partnership with visionary software company Zudy that will include the entitlement of Hard Rock Stadium's club and suite level.
news

2021 Miami Dolphins Draft Party presented by Pepsi to be Hosted at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins today announced they will host its 2021 Draft Party presented by Pepsi on Thursday, April 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign DT John Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trades With San Francisco and Philadelphia

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have made two trades.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign WR Kai Locksley

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Kai Locksley.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign WR Mack Hollins

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Mack Hollins.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign LB Duke Riley

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Duke Riley.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign LB Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett.
Advertising