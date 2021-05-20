Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris.
Parris has played in four NFL games, all in a two-year span (2018-19) with Washington. He also spent time on Washington's practice squad. Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018. He also spent time with Atlanta (2020) and Cleveland (2020).
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Timon Parris
|T
|6-6
|315
|9/11/95
|2
|Stony Brook '18
|Floral Park, N.Y.
|FA '21