Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

May 20, 2021 at 04:47 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris.

Parris has played in four NFL games, all in a two-year span (2018-19) with Washington. He also spent time on Washington's practice squad. Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018. He also spent time with Atlanta (2020) and Cleveland (2020).

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Timon Parris T 6-6 315 9/11/95 2 Stony Brook '18 Floral Park, N.Y. FA '21

