Mike McDaniel, Jaylen Waddle Reflect on Team's Focus for 2023 Offseason

Entering year three, the former sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is looking to become even more of a consistent threat to opposing defenses.

"I feel like just knowledge," Waddle said when asked how he grew as a player from last season. "Another year under my belt. I get to see how the league works even more. I think preparation, seeing defenses and knowing what a defense is going to do, how they plan on playing us and adjusting the game. I feel like it's a lot I can grow from in the first two seasons. Still growing, just trying to stack days together."