Mike McDaniel Looking For Offense To Progress Again in 2024

Now entering the 2024 season, McDaniel and the Dolphins' offensive staff are focused on helping Tagovailoa take another step forward.

"My main concern this offseason has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff, which is what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game the same way that we have since day one? My belief has always been strong from day one in Tua. It's stronger than it was the first day I met him and that's because of that relationship, where I'm focused, which is continuing to provide the coaching so he can continue to evolve his game as he has since the second that I started talking to him."

Evolve is all the Dolphins offense has done over the last three seasons. One year before McDaniel arrived, Miami ranked 25th in total offense (307.0), 31st in yards per carry (3.5), 22nd in scoring offense (20.1) and 29th in yards per play (4.8). Those ranks jumped all the way up to first in total offense (401.3) and yards per carry (5.1) and second in scoring offense (29.2) and yards per play (6.5) in 2023.

McDaniel and his staff are excited for the growth opportunities entering 2024, and with the NFL Draft and free agency on the horizon, the Dolphins offense in September will feature new faces and a system that has evolved to fit their skillsets.