Mike Pouncey Closes Out NFL Career with the Miami Dolphins

After nine years in the NFL, former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey returned to South Florida to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dolphins.
"I've waited for this day for the last two years just because the Dolphins meant so much to me and my family," Pouncey said during his press conference.
Pouncey spent seven seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins and has now joined a growing list of Dolphins alumni. The ceremony marked the first time since 2018 that the Dolphins signed a one-day contract to honor a player's retirement.
"I'm happy to be back. I know this is two years past retirement, but to be able to say I'm retired as a Miami Dolphin is one of the greatest achievements of my life," Pouncey shared.
As Pouncey closes out his NFL career with the Dolphins, read up on five facts about the NFL center:
1. Pouncey is a Florida native, having attended Lakeland High School and continuing his collegiate career at the University of Florida.
2. Pouncey was a member of the 2009 Florida Gators BCS National Championship team, racking up individual accolades such as First-Team All-SEC and was named a two-time First-Team All-American (2009, 2010).
3. With the 15th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Pouncey was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, becoming the highest drafted center since 1993.
4. Since being selected in 2011, Pouncey is just one of seven NFL centers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
5. Pouncey has been named a four-time Pro Bowler, including three appearances with the Dolphins, and was awarded NFL All-Rookie Team honors in 2011.