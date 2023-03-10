Mike Pouncey Closes Out NFL Career with the Miami Dolphins

After nine years in the NFL, former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey returned to South Florida to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dolphins.

"I've waited for this day for the last two years just because the Dolphins meant so much to me and my family," Pouncey said during his press conference.

Pouncey spent seven seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins and has now joined a growing list of Dolphins alumni. The ceremony marked the first time since 2018 that the Dolphins signed a one-day contract to honor a player's retirement.