Miami Dolphins Re-sign Pouncey to One-day Contract

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed center Mike Pouncey to a one-day contract so he can formally retire as a Miami Dolphins.

Pouncey played seven seasons with the Dolphins, starting 93 games from 2011 to 2017. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Pouncey was selected to four Pro Bowls in his career – three of those with the Dolphins – and is one of only nine offensive linemen in team history with three or more Pro Bowl selections. Pouncey is the only Dolphins offensive lineman to ever be selected at two different positions, as he was picked at center in 2013 and 2015 and guard in 2014. He's the third center in team history to earn multiple Pro Bowl honors at center, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Langer and Dwight Stephenson. And his three consecutive Pro Bowl selections were the most by a Dolphins offensive lineman since Keith Sims from 1993-95.

Pouncey also was a two-time winner of the team's Don Shula Leadership Award, earning the honor in 2012 and 2015. Voted on by his teammates, he became the eighth two-time winner of the award. In 2015, Pouncey also earned the Good Guy Award, voted on annually by local media.