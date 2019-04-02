Mock Draft Roundup | Who Will The Dolphins Select At No. 13?

The Dolphins are one of the most fascinating teams heading into the 2019 NFL draft and thoughts about what they might do in the first round are all over the place, based on national mock drafts.

A lot of the uncertainty stems from the presence of a new head coach, Brian Flores, as well as General Manager Chris Grier now overseeing personnel decisions. And, of course, there’s the issue of the Dolphins’ stated goal of landing a franchise quarterback and Grier’s comments that the organization could wind up selecting a quarterback this year, or maybe next year, or maybe taking one in both drafts.

In a study of 25 mock drafts released after the first wave of free agency, defensive tackle Ed Oliver from the University of Houston and quarterback Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State emerged as the most popular choices for the Dolphins first-round pick, but each got only four mentions.

All told, 13 different players were mentioned as Dolphins first-round picks, with quarterback and defensive tackle the most popular positions with seven mentions each.

Next was defensive end with six, offensive line with four, and finally there was one vote for a wide receiver, DK Metcalf from Mississippi.

Behind Haskins and Oliver, the other players to get the most mentions were Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams with three apiece.

Three analysts had the Dolphins making trades in the first round, including one that saw Miami move up to No. 2 to select Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, the son of former Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa and brother of former Chargers first-round pick Joey Bosa.

Another trade had the Dolphins moving up to draft Haskins and the other had them moving down to No. 25 and picking up a second-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles.