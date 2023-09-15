Mr. Meat Master Brings First-of-its-Kind Butcher Shop to Hard RockStadium

Sep 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Mr. Meat Master, the world-renowned quality beef distributor and newest partner of the Miami Dolphins, is bringing its cuts of premium beef to create the first-ever butcher shop at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Mr. Meat Master Butcher Shop, located at the NE Corner between the stadium and garages, will give Dolphins fans the opportunity to serve up the highest-quality meat for their tailgates at all Dolphins home games this season. Fans can pre-order from a selection of premium beef options, which will be hand-cut on location by expert butchers and available for pick-up at Hard Rock Stadium during pregame festivities.

Mr. Meat Master will also provide premium beef to the MIA Garage Tailgates, a new luxury tailgating space offered by the Dolphins this season. Located in the Paddock garages of the Miami International Autodrome, home to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, fans can tailgate like never before in the same garages where drivers and race cars are housed during their week in Miami. These garages have been transformed into custom tailgating experiences, with a lounge, dining area, backyard for grilling, and multiple TVs to keep up with all the action on game day. Mr. Meat Master will be the exclusive premium beef provider for all 18 custom garages.

"We are excited to partner with Mr. Meat Master to bring the first ever butcher shop to Hard Rock Stadium," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann. "We are always looking to elevate the fan experience in innovative ways, and teaming with Mr. Meat Master allows us to do just that. This new offering is truly unique to Hard Rock Stadium and will be a great enhancement for Dolphins fans and their legendary tailgates."

"The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium are world-class organizations, so this is an ideal partnership for us," said Mr. Meat Master CEO Rafael Hernandez. "We look forward to introducing Dolphins fans to the incomparable taste of Mr. Meat Master beef."

Mr. Meat Master is recognized for its sustainably sourced, highest-quality beef, prized for rich flavor, juicy texture, and exceptional marbling. Mr. Meat Master's premium beef is available in renowned restaurants around the world and will be available for customers to order online and have delivered straight to their door starting end of September 2023.

