New Pieces Coming Together On Offensive Line

“Zach Sterup has done a good job in the offseason program,” Flaherty said. “He’s worked his tail off in the weight room, on the field. Now, with Jordan Mills here and (having) drafted Isaiah Prince, you would think that the two veteran guy have a little bit of a step ahead of the rookie. But we’ll see how it goes. It’s hard to evaluate where you are on the offensive line until you put pads on.”

While Prince lined up at right tackle throughout his time at Ohio State, Deiter started at center, left guard and left tackle at Wisconsin.

Flaherty would rather Deiter focus on just one spot as he begins his NFL career.