Thursday, May 09, 2019 04:04 PM

Dolphins Sign OT Jordan Mills

SOC666_free agency 2019 (1)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Jordan Mills.

Mills has played in 87 career games with 82 starts over six seasons. He spent the past four seasons (2015-18) in Buffalo after a two-year stint in Chicago (2013-14). His 58 consecutive games played is the eighth-longest active streak by an NFL offensive tackle. In 2017, Mills played in 97.2 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps, the most by any offensive lineman on the team. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by Chicago in the 2013 NFL draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jordan Mills T 6-5 316 12/24/90 7 Louisiana Tech Napoleonville, La. FA, '19

Related Content

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To South Broward High School Football Teams
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To South Broward High School Football Teams

Dolphins Waive Delaney, Falk & Valoaga
news

Dolphins Waive Delaney, Falk & Valoaga

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Reagan High School Football Teams
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Reagan High School Football Teams

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment to Stranahan High School Football Teams
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment to Stranahan High School Football Teams

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Felix Varela High School
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Felix Varela High School

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Pahokee High School As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Pahokee High School As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announce Partnership with Miami-Dade Schools Police Department
news

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announce Partnership with Miami-Dade Schools Police Department

Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Laremy Tunsil
news

Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Laremy Tunsil

Miami Dolphins Announce 2019 Schedule
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2019 Schedule

Miami Dolphins Escogen Sebastian Trujillo Para Liderar Asociaciones Multiculturales
news

Miami Dolphins Escogen Sebastian Trujillo Para Liderar Asociaciones Multiculturales

Miami Dolphins Tap Sebastian Trujillo To Lead Multicultural Partnerships
news

Miami Dolphins Tap Sebastian Trujillo To Lead Multicultural Partnerships

Advertising