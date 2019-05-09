Dolphins Sign OT Jordan Mills

Mills has played in 87 career games with 82 starts over six seasons. He spent the past four seasons (2015-18) in Buffalo after a two-year stint in Chicago (2013-14). His 58 consecutive games played is the eighth-longest active streak by an NFL offensive tackle. In 2017, Mills played in 97.2 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps, the most by any offensive lineman on the team. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by Chicago in the 2013 NFL draft.