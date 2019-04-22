NFL Draft Position Preview | Wide Receivers

D.K. Metcalf, 6-3, 228, Mississippi: Metcalf generated a lot of buzz before the combine because of a picture on Twitter that revealed a physique more suited to a bobybuilder than a football player. Metcalf then followed that by running a 4.33 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. The son of former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Terrance Metcalf, D.K. left Ole Miss after two seasons, both of which were cut short by injuries. In seven games before being sidelined by a neck injury in 2018, Metcalf averaged 21.9 yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns.

Marquise Brown, 5-9, 166, Oklahoma: The cousin of NFL star Antonio Brown, Marquise goes by the nickname “Hollywood” because of his flashy style but also as a nod to his South Florida hometown. Brown is a dynamic talent who caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018, but he sustained a foot injury in the Big 12 Championship Game that required surgery.

A.J. Brown, 6-0, 226, Mississippi: While Metcalf got the attention this spring, it was Brown who shined at Ole Miss in the fall. Brown set the school record with 1,252 receiving yards in 2017 before beating his own mark with 1,320 yards on 85 catches last season. He has a good combination of strength and quickness. Like Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Brown was selected in the Major League Baseball draft, taken by the San Diego Padres as an outfielder in the 19th round in 2016. Brown participated in the Padres’ extended spring practices the past three summers.

N’Keal Harry, 6-2, 228, Arizona State: A native of the island of Saint Vincent, Neal started the past three seasons, beginning as a true freshman in 2016. He had 1,000-yard seasons each of the last two years. Harry has good size and an uncanny ability to make contested catches.