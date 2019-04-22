NFL Draft Position Preview | Wide Receivers

With free agency now well under way and Pro Days going on around the country, Dolphins.com continues its series of draft previews with the wide receiver position.
Dolphins Status
The Dolphins will have a lot of familiar faces back at wide receiver, with five of the top six stat leaders from last year returning.
That group includes Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Brice Butler, who was signed late in the 2018 season.
Former seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford is back for a third season with the Dolphins, who recently signed four-year NFL veteran Ricardo Louis and former Alliance of American Football player Reece Horn.
The one wide receiver gone from last season is veteran Danny Amendola, who signed with the Detroit Lions as an unrestricted free agent.
The Top Prospects at the Position
D.K. Metcalf, 6-3, 228, Mississippi: Metcalf generated a lot of buzz before the combine because of a picture on Twitter that revealed a physique more suited to a bobybuilder than a football player. Metcalf then followed that by running a 4.33 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. The son of former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Terrance Metcalf, D.K. left Ole Miss after two seasons, both of which were cut short by injuries. In seven games before being sidelined by a neck injury in 2018, Metcalf averaged 21.9 yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns.
Marquise Brown, 5-9, 166, Oklahoma: The cousin of NFL star Antonio Brown, Marquise goes by the nickname “Hollywood” because of his flashy style but also as a nod to his South Florida hometown. Brown is a dynamic talent who caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018, but he sustained a foot injury in the Big 12 Championship Game that required surgery.
A.J. Brown, 6-0, 226, Mississippi: While Metcalf got the attention this spring, it was Brown who shined at Ole Miss in the fall. Brown set the school record with 1,252 receiving yards in 2017 before beating his own mark with 1,320 yards on 85 catches last season. He has a good combination of strength and quickness. Like Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Brown was selected in the Major League Baseball draft, taken by the San Diego Padres as an outfielder in the 19th round in 2016. Brown participated in the Padres’ extended spring practices the past three summers.
N’Keal Harry, 6-2, 228, Arizona State: A native of the island of Saint Vincent, Neal started the past three seasons, beginning as a true freshman in 2016. He had 1,000-yard seasons each of the last two years. Harry has good size and an uncanny ability to make contested catches.
Parris Campbell, 6-0, 205, Ohio State: Campbell is a dynamic athlete who NFL.com compared to former Vikings and Seahawks wideout Percy Harvin. Campbell contributed as a receiver, runner and returner at Ohio State and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 after leading the Buckeyes with 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Best of the Rest
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina: Tyshun Samuel, whose nickname comes from a character in the movie “Friday,” is a dual threat as a receiver/returner. He earned first-team All-SEC recognition in 2018 as an all-purpose player and return specialist and second-team honors as a receiver.
Hakeem Butler, Iowa State: Butler was not a highly recruited receiver out of high school, but made himself a second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2018 after finishing in the top 10 nationally in receiving yards (1,318) and yards per catch (22.0). Butler isn’t a fluid route runner, but he’s got great size (6-5) and the ability to make contested catches.
Riley Ridley, Georgia: The younger brother of 2018 Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Calvin Ridley, Riley is more of a possession receiver with good hands. The former Deerfield Beach High standout had his most productive game in college in the 2017 BCS title game with six catches for 82 yards against Alabama.