Notebook: Dolphins 2026 OTAs 

Phase three of the Dolphins offseason program is under way. It's the next step in a process that establishes the foundation being built by new Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley.

Phase one focuses on strength and conditioning and classroom learning. The second phase introduces individual drills while the third phase, which began Monday, incorporates team drills like seven-on-seven and team periods but without contact.

"Can you take what you've learned in the classroom, what you've taken learning your fundamentals and techniques and now not change who you are and start making stuff up and putting that all together," Hafley said. "So, it's kind of like part to whole, can they do that? I think that's really important as we look and continue to evaluate everybody – who can do that, how can we get them better."

The Dolphins, who selected the most players in last month's draft, have one of the youngest teams in the league. That provides their rookie class with ample opportunities. To help accelerate the learning curve and further instill the team's message, Hafley leans on the proven veterans on the roster.

"I think we kind of have like minds and the same standard – wanting to be a team that works hard, a tough-minded team," inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks said of Hafley. "I think he shares that mindset and so that's one of the biggest things that I like about him.

Left tackle Patrick Paul had a breakout 2025 season. He used his first full offseason as a pro to work on his body, technique and his overall craft. Now he has a bigger appetite to pay it forward to the younger guys.

"Just kind of adding to what I was already doing and bringing more people along," Paul said of his offseason approach. "Bringing all the guys on the o-line. The ones that were here and the new ones, just bringing them along to what I usually do in my routine so that's been good."

Energy was high during the first OTA practice open to the media, with young players making an immediate impact. Fourth round pick, inside linebacker Kyle Louis intercepted a pass Tuesday from fellow rookie quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Other practice highlights included quarterback Malik Willis firing a strike to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a gain of about 20 yards. Willis's velocity and ability to throw from multiple platforms were on display. He connected with wide receiver Malik Washington for a handful of completions and first downs during the seven-on-seven period.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. and cornerback A.J. Green also secured interceptions while cornerback Alex Austin broke up two passes.

The Dolphins will also look at a handful of second-year players to make an impact in 2026, particularly on the defensive line. Defensive linemen Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers each demonstrated growth during their rookie seasons. Now, it's about taking the next step.

"Those guys did a really good job," Hafley said. "They worked hard. A lot of them were here before we even started – they were here when I got here, so they seemed to never leave. They did a really good job in the weight room. They have been doing a good job in the weight room with Todd (Hunt). I think Austin (Clark) has done a really good job coaching those guys, and we'll expect them to take a step, just like we will with everybody."