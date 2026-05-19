Transcript: QB Malik Willis Press Conference - May 19

How does practicing in Green Bay compare to Miami Gardens?

Malik Willis: I think it's a weather issue, I think it's a little different. I think the football is similar.

You made quite the impression on your teammates and coaches so far. Just how do you think you've adjusted to this new leadership role?

Malik Willis: I'm just trying to take it one day at a time and do what I can to put the work in and try to hold others accountable, as well as let them hold me accountable.

Now that you're the dude, has the mindset changed for you at all?

Malik Willis: No, you got to be grateful in this league and this opportunity. Whether you're first or fourth, it doesn't matter. You got to take advantage of each day and try to work as hard as you can to get better.

Speaking to Jeff Hafley this morning. He said he wanted you kind of to focus on things you can control and not going overboard as a leader. So how do you balance being a leader for this team, while also kind of getting your feet under you and learning a new environment and system?

Malik Willis: It's about building trust. I mean, every play we go out there, whether it's calling the play, whether it's executing the play, whether it's making sure somebody else can get lined up. You build that over time, and I don't think you just put somebody in a position and say, OK, you're a leader now. You've got to earn that, and that's from top to bottom.

And part of being a leader is also building those relationships. Patrick Paul was saying, you guys have gone out to dinner. How has that transition been with the new faces on the team, with the guys that have been here before with the Dolphins for you now as their quarterback?

Malik Willis: It's been awesome getting to know all the guys. I mean, a bunch of guys love ball in this building, and I think that's awesome. We can all vibe around that. And like you said, we get this opportunity right now of OTAs and Phase 1 and Phase 2 to just grow and get to know each other, get to know the scheme we're going to be in and try to work together and get this thing done."

I saw Jeff Hafley get in on the ball security drills. What's it like working with Hafley now as the head coach, as opposed to the DC you had in Green Bay?

Malik Willis: It's kind of crazy, honestly, because I was going against him every day or going against his defense every day, and now he's the main guy and you hear him talk more and more. It's cool to hear his viewpoints and thoughts, however they may differ or be similar to Matt's or wherever he's been, so it's awesome.

How was his punch in the drill?

Malik Willis: He almost got me, got to be careful. (laughter)

With this young roster, just talk about the chemistry of developing with the receivers. A lot of these guys are new, just like you are.

Malik Willis: It's learning each day. I mean, whether it's the new guys that just came in or the guys that were already here, we're all learning the scheme together, making sure we focus on the details and understand why we're doing these things. Like you said, it's just holding each other accountable.

What's the process of building a bond with receivers, whether it's the unit or just individuals?

Malik Willis: I think it's just reps. That's all this thing comes down to is reps and understanding the timing each person. Oh, this guy gets out of breaks a little quicker than this guy. This guy, he likes the ball out in front more than just on his body, or all these different things that you learn throughout reps. So it's just continuing to get those.

Can that stuff be covered in conversations or?

Malik Willis: Yeah, especially like preference. Especially when it's specific situations that we find ourselves in on the field. So it's just continuing to grow and build that arsenal of tools that we can go to and use.

I'm sorry if you already asked this, but De'Von Achane getting his deal. For you, how happy were you for him to lock in one of your weapons here for a few years?

Malik Willis: Oh that's awesome. I mean, that dude's a baller. I know y'all seen him on tape in the past. Since he got in the league, I think he's been balling, so it's awesome that he gets this opportunity. I'm glad he's on my team.

How do you measure progress right now at a time where you guys aren't wearing pads, you aren't going against another team? What equates to progress? Is it daily or weekly? How do you measure progress?

Malik Willis: It's daily. Are you doing everything that you can to leave it out on the field and try to learn something from today? I mean, obviously, every day isn't going to be perfect, but as long as you're putting all the effort you can into it, making sure you're prepared as possible and going out there and doing your best, you can live with that. You can be OK with that.

We haven't spoken to you since it happened, so what was your reaction when Jaylen Waddle was traded and you knew you wouldn't have him?

Malik Willis: It was unfortunate for sure, to say the least. That's a really good player and I would have loved to play with him, but that's above my pay grade brother. Out of my hands.

In what ways have you felt the work you did this offseason by yourself translate to these team practices?

Malik Willis: I think that's a continuous process. Each and every offseason you focus on some things throughout the year that you want to focus on. You try to work on those things, and hopefully they show up in OTAs, hopefully they show up in Phase 1 and Phase 2. I think I've just been continuing to do that throughout my whole career.

You mentioned De'Von Achane being a baller. How has your communication been with him? I know he was around even though he was doing contract stuff, but can you just talk about that?

Malik Willis: It's been great. He's been in the building dang near every day, and we get to chop it up and talk ball. We get to talk regularly, just getting to know each other. I think it's been awesome.

What stands out to you the most of what De'Von Achane, who he is as a player and what he can mean for this offense?

Malik Willis: His versatility and explosiveness, for real, for real, in every aspect on both of those. I think it's awesome that we have a piece like that.

Have you found that your connection with any of the receivers in particular is really hitting at this point, whether it's Jalen Tolbert, whether it's Malik Washington?

Malik Willis: I think all of them have been doing a great job from top to bottom. Everybody has the right mindset to come in and work and just do the best that they can to show what they can do. I feel like it's an opportunity for all of us. It's a bunch of new faces, whether it's rookies or guys that have been here, but we're all in front of new guys for the first time, and we got to try to continue to show what we can do.

Patrick Paul said that he and Kadyn Proctor want to maul people this year. Having those two enormous guys on the left side, what does that do for you? And are you going to be able to see over them when you drop?

Malik Willis: Yeah, that is a very nice problem to have – that some people want to maul some other people for you. (laughter) And I can see just fine, just fine.

When you think about just being now in Phase 3 and getting closer to mandatory minicamp, training camp, what's the best part? What kind of excitement level is it for you to kind of start getting the ball rolling as we get closer to the months that start mattering?

Malik Willis: Every day that we get to come out here and do this, I'm grateful. It's a blessing. I mean, I could be sitting in an office somewhere, I'm out here throwing a ball around. This is awesome. This is what I'd rather be doing. I try to be just as grateful as right now as when we go to training camp, when we're in this season, and I think that keeps me centered on what's important.

A real quick follow up of adjusting to the heat, it's just May, but it's a little toasty out here now. But what are you thinking of just being able to adjust to that here in Miami to South Florida weather?

Malik Willis: I think it's cool, I'm from Georgia. I've got a long sleeve on right now, I'm chilling. (laughter)

When did you know that you could potentially be a good quarterback? Was it youth league? Was it high school, college? Was it a game or a season?

Malik Willis: Whenever you get the opportunity to show it. You can think all you want, but until you get the opportunity to show it or go out there and do it, and all it is is your confidence.

When you take the offensive line out to dinner, is there like a price fix?

Malik Willis: No, just get what you want. We're all in this together. You've got to make sure they're fed so they can go maul people. (laughter)

Can you talk to us a little bit about the two rookie receivers that were drafted? Obviously we haven't really seen Chris Bell out here, but just what stands out about him on tape but then also what have you seen from Caleb Douglas?