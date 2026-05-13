Transcript: STC Chris Tabor Press Conference - May 13

So obviously, Riley Patterson with a great year last year. Are you able to share what you're comfortable sharing with your conversation with him as far as what his comfort level was having to compete for a kicking job after doing really well last year?

Chris Tabor: Riley (Patterson) doesn't mind. Obviously he had a great year and he's a really good player, as is Zane (Gonzalez). But I think if you looked at both of their careers, they've competed against a lot of guys all the time, so I think that's nothing new. I think any competitor will say, If I'm in a competition, I play better. So looking forward to watching both those guys compete.

You've been with Zane Gonzalez at a couple of spots, right? So what can you tell us about him?

Chris Tabor: Zane, he's doing well. He's changed. When we drafted him in Cleveland, his stance and everything, his approach, how he does things, you see it – I'm dealing with an older player now as opposed to a rookie. That's probably the biggest difference.

In recent years, there was kind of a thought that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were a little too valuable to risk on returns. Is there anybody in that category this season, including I don't know if De'Von Achane if you guys have thought that, but is anybody in that category this year?

Chris Tabor: I would never say that. The one thing I would say is you always look at your roster. You have to be mindful of your roster and you're always looking at it from a team concept. But I think we'd all agree that – would you agree if you had a 1,000-yard rusher, it'd be a pretty good year, correct? Your kick returner has an opportunity to be over 1,000 yards, so it's an important spot.

You're one of the more experienced coaches on this coaching staff. What do you expect to bring to this team outside of just the special teams?

Chris Tabor: I just want to help. Just want to do my job and help the players grow. As we talk about in our room, there's 90 guys here, that's going to go down to 53. My job is to help them make our team. If they don't make our team, we want them to make somebody else's team. So I'm here to help facilitate that, and however I can do that, that's what I want to get done.

Kevin Coleman Jr. is a returner. What sort of intrigues you there?

Chris Tabor: Oh good player too, obviously did a nice job drafting him. He's a guy that has first step quickness, things that you need in a in a good returner, catches the ball well. He's a guy that will also be in the mix, so excited to work with him.

Is Malik Washington in your mind, your primary returner unless he shows you otherwise? I know there's competition at every position, but is that your thinking right now?

Chris Tabor: I'd say everything's always open. I think that's the way that we want it. The one thing I'll say about Malik is he's a dangerous player, a really good football player. Love how he works at his craft and I'm excited to work with him.

You started in high school coaching. I'm just curious where along the way did you say, 'I can be a good coach,' or when did you know?

Chris Tabor: My dad was a longtime high school football coach in the state of Missouri, God rest his soul, but I just wanted to be my dad. That's how I got into coaching. I always thought that if I could be my dad then I made it, so I'm still chasing that.

I guess you previously had a couple of options at punter and long snapper. What ultimately won it out if it was that?

Chris Tabor: Both those guys did a really good job; it came down to a numbers game. Just the business of you're at 90-man roster; to carry six specialists, that's a little heavy this time of year. So that's what that was, both those guys were doing really well also.

What's it like starting anew? I mean, I'm sure you don't know – maybe you do know everybody's name. Maybe everybody knows you by now. I don't know, is that–