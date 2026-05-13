Transcript: DC Sean Duggan Press Conference - May 13

One discussion we've had is obviously you'll be multiple, you'll do a lot of things; but do you see, when you are in a 4-3, do you see Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez and Jordyn Brooks playing together as a viable lineup in your mind?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think right now, those guys just got here, so they're kind of learning the scheme, learning how we do things here. Right now I view everything as a competition. It's something Haf (Jeff Hafley) has preached about since the day he got here. Everything's a competition. We're going to play the best guys. It really doesn't matter how long you've been here, when you were drafted; the best guys are going to play.

And even in a case where maybe one of them hasn't necessarily been a Will or a strong side, does that factor into your thinking as far as three linebackers, when you do go 4-3?

Sean Duggan: I think the goal is to get the best three guys on the field. Some guys may have a little more experience maybe playing strong side if it's on the edge or playing out in space more. I think that's something we got to figure out as we continue to learn these guys. Phase 2 has been great. We've been getting on the grass with them, kind of installing, how we do things technique-wise, fundamentals. It's hard to say what we're going to be until we really play football, right? Even OTAs, you have an idea, but really I look at it as when pads come on, that's when we really figure out who we are going to be as a defense and then who are going to be the 11 guys that play at a certain time.

Among edge rushers, how much do you envision they either put their hand on the ground or standing up, depends on the player how much they do either or?

Sean Duggan: It's a great question. I think a lot really goes into that. It depends on the player. What are they comfortable with? What's the situation is probably where it starts. Is it early down, is there somebody who could crack me, is it third down. We want them to be comfortable. Get in your best stance to get the best get off you can while maintaining low pad level. A lot goes into that. I've seen guys do it both. I think guys are going to have to be able to do three-down, get down to three-point stance, and also be able to do it from the two-down.

And if Chop Robinson is going to do more of that in your scheme, how much can that benefit his game and his development?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think he can benefit a lot. I think from your stance to where your eyes are to your hand placement, just a lot goes into that. Whether it's setting the edge on early down, having a great get off on third down; it starts with a stance and then you build it from there with eyes and hand placement, where do my feet need to go. So I think it can benefit him a lot.

What are some of the things you liked about Chris Johnson in selecting him in the first round of this draft?

Sean Duggan: The thing that stood out to me the most was the way he plays the game, his play style, which we talk a lot about here. You see corners a lot that can cover and can run and can play man and play zone. The thing that really jumped off about him is he embraces contact. He's got heavy hands at the line and he can tackle. He was a really fun tape to watch, and then his movement skills, he's smooth. He's really smart. When you sit down and talk football with him, he understands the big picture. There's so much to love, but I'd say the thing that jumped out the most was just the way he played the game.

And how much can you see him playing both inside and out in the nickel and also on the boundary?

Sean Duggan: I think he's definitely talented enough to. It's going to be what's best for the Miami Dolphins and then what's best for Chris. If you overload a guy too much early, will it take away from the other things we're asking him to do, right. If you want him to play inside and outside, you put too much on his plate, maybe it takes away from his technique outside. We don't want to do that, but we're going to play what's best for us on defense and he's definitely capable of doing both.

In selecting Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, how much would you envision a lot of the same role as what Tyrel Dodson has previously played? Are they going to be competing for a spot?

00:03:54 Sean Duggan: I think we're going to play the best guys. Everything's a competition right now. That's what guys are doing out there. They're competing in every drill they do, every sprint. They just did basically gassers and they were competing. Guys were talking to each other and letting them know who won. I view everything as a competition, and we're going to play the best guys.

Are there ways to get all three of them between Jordyn Brooks, those two guys on the field together?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think that's our job as coaches, right, is to get the best 11 guys out there and put them in a position to play fast and play confident and showcase what they can do.

Jason Marshall Jr., they tried him out in the nickel last year. He's been a boundary corner his whole life. Do you envision him on the boundary?