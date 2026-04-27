Transcript: LB Kyle Louis - NFL Draft Day 3 - Apr. 27

(A lot of evaluators had you pegged as a safety, I know you played linebacker. I'm curious, where do you feel the most at home?) – "I feel the most at home at linebacker. I feel the most at home going against tight ends at linebacker, going against running backs at linebacker, beating a lineman at linebacker. And then passing downs, packages or heavy rundowns, I could definitely play the nickel role when needed."

(You mentioned the coverage. You know, you were one of my favorite players to watch at the Senior Bowl because of your coverage. Just talk to me a little bit in general about your approach to coverage and why do you excel in that area?) – "I take pride in coverage. I grew up always doing 1v1, so I always take pride in not losing, even though it's obviously an advantage for the offense. I take pride in just not losing 1v1s. That's doesn't even go just for coverage – pass coverage one-on-ones, pass rush one-on-ones, I take pride in all that."

(I understand you were a safety in high school then converted to linebacker. Do I have that right? And then so I wonder how you feel your safety traits and experience helped you play at linebacker? Is it exactly what you were mentioning, your coverage abilities at the position?) – "Yeah, definitely was a smooth transition from a cover abilities. I had to learn more so on how linemen work, how to engage linemen, how to run, run block linemen, defeat them. So it was really just growing off that."

(The other thing I wanted to ask you is a lot of people thought you were going to go on Day 2, maybe third round, et cetera. Is there motivation for you that you fell into Day 3 and then ended up with the Dolphins here in the fourth round?) – "It's definitely motivation. And most importantly, it's just I thank God for humbling me in that way, so I'm going to come in hungry, for sure."

(I was asking LB Trey Moore this. You guys are both versatile players. If you could draw up a role, an ideal role for yourself this season, what would it be?) – "Ideal role for me is playing the Will linebacker spot and having different coverage responsibilities, I'd say that."

(As far as the NFL, what skill translates best for you? I mean a tangible skill, whether it's running coverage, beating blocks. What tangible skill works best for you do you think?) – "My best tangible skill is, I've still got to go with my coverage, my instincts. Not just man-on-man, but zone coverage as well, match coverage."

(I wanted to ask you about the Senior Bowl week. I know you were one of the big practice players of the week down there. The Dolphins took a few guys from that game. What did you learn that week about your potential pro career and just meeting with Dolphins that week?) – "Funniest thing is the main thing I learned is just growing off the people that was in the room with me. So big shout out to 'J-Rod,' (Jacob Rodriguez) just got close with him and we were just speaking football to each other, feeding off each other's energy."

(You talked a little about your one-on-one ability. I don't think I've ever seen anybody have that much success in those one-on-one coverage drills, because you got the whole field to defend and you're running the routes for guys most of the time. Is that like a natural instincts thing for you? Is that a case of repping it thousands of times in your life? How did you get so adept at feeling leverage and driving on routes like that in coverage?) – "It's thousand reps, thousand reps. Just knowing when the running back got an option route, knowing how to play it. Just thousand reps."

(One of the things that I thought was interesting, I read that both you and LB Jacob Rodriguez, the other linebacker that was drafted, are dedicated to film study. So I'm curious, what is the most valuable thing you've been taught or told about getting the most out of film watching?) – "Most valuable thing I got taught was by my coach, he taught me how to use the computer and how to dissect formations. Definitely formation recognition, and then recently I've been having more keys on alignment communication, in terms of how they're going to slide pass blockers and things such as that because the school I'm from, we're a heavy blitz school."

(Take me even a little deeper. When you watch opponent film, do you get more out of watching with coaches and teammates, or do you also do something special when you watch by yourself in terms of what you're looking for?) – "To get the basics, I really like watching film by myself. And then watching film with my teammates and my coaches, I pick up some tendencies that they do that's different from teams that we usually face."