Transcript: WR Caleb Douglas - NFL Draft Day 2 - Apr. 24

(I just wanted to ask you about the process here with the Dolphins and getting through the Senior Bowl and the Combine, and kind of how it was with the Dolphins throughout the process of getting ready for the draft?) – "It really was just a regular process. I had a regular meeting with them, then I came back, Combine, same thing, really nothing just too extravagant."

(And what would you say is the skill that kind of separates you or the skill that is your calling card in terms of what you do really well? What's the best part about your game?) – "How I can stretch the field, how I can go out there and play in small spaces at my size."

(Tell me about your reaction to being picked by the Dolphins. Was this a surprise to you? Did you expect this?) – "Always a surprise, especially with the draft, so yeah, for sure."

(Did you have much contact with them pre-draft, or 30 visit? Did you talk to them at the Senior Bowl, anything like that?) – "I had at the Senior Bowl talked to them and the Combine, but other than that, I didn't have a 30 (visit) or nothing like that."

(What do you think about teaming up with ILB Jacob Rodriguez after he was also a Dolphins pick?) – "Man, hey, I told 'J-Rod' (Jacob Rodriguez), 'hey, I can't wait to be teammates again.'"

(What do you think you can do with Malik Willis at quarterback?) – "Man, a whole lot, I ain't going to lie to you. Even when he was at the Titans, I loved him. So I'm happy I'm paired up with him. We're just finna go out there and do it."

(You really flourished when you arrived at Texas Tech. Just what was it about that program that kind of allowed you to be your best self?) – "Really just surrounded by all the coaches, for real, and them putting me in great opportunities and showing me how to go out there and just make sure I'm staying front-focused. Just going out there, making sure I'm making the plays that I make."

(I don't know if you've gotten a chance to look at the Dolphins receiver room as of late, but you'll have a real chance to compete from Day 1. Just what do you think about that opportunity?) – "Yeah, great opportunity, for real. Even if it wasn't that opportunity, I would go out there and compete regardless. I'm appreciative of the opportunity."