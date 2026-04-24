Transcript: CB Chris Johnson - NFL Draft Day 1 - Apr. 23

(Tell me about the thrill of being selected by the Dolphins. Did it surprise you? And tell me about the phone call and your meetings with them prior to the draft.) – "Yeah, man, it definitely surprised me. Just sitting there watching the draft, obviously seeing different things go down. I finally saw my phone ringing and I answered and my service was a little spotty, so I couldn't really hear too well. I had to start moving around the house, but once I was able to talk with everybody, man, it was just a great feeling, just understanding a team values me enough to be able to trade up and grab me and like you said, pre-draft meetings went great with them. I definitely connected with them and their staff, and I'm just excited to get out there and play some ball."

(General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spoke highly of your character and your approach to the game, even going as far as saying that you play with an edge. If you can kind of describe what that edge means to you, and why is it that you play with that?) – "Yeah, for sure, man. I feel like my edge, I could just describe it as being non-stop relentless, and I feel like that just goes with the culture that I've built here, being at San Diego State the last four years. That's what we preach, that we weren't always the most talented defense on the field, but regardless, effort going to outlast skill every time. So just going out there with the approach that I'm going to give 100 percent on the field whether I got the call or don't. Like regardless of what I'm doing, I'm going to be at 100 percent always."

(I'm sure you know Head Coach Jeff Hafley was a secondary coach, that's how we got his start on defense. You being his first pick in the secondary certainly means something. From the conversation that you remember, what did he say he liked about your hand?) – "Probably just that he feels like I'm a polished player, like I excel in different areas and I feel like just taking this next jump and being able to work with him and work under him is just going to help me be the best player I can be and just keep on improving."

(You said something that I think was really interesting just now, for your four years at San Diego State, and that is a rarity in college football now. What was it about your situation that made you say, "I'm staying where I'm put, I'm staying where I signed for all 4 years, I'm not transferring"?) – "Yeah, I feel like after I got my start my junior year and I played that season, a couple teams started calling for me to obviously hit the portal and go there, but I feel like at the end of the day, my dream was to get to where I am right now. And I felt like I didn't want to go somewhere and put uncertainties in the air, whereas I get a bag of money, but it's also, like, who am I going to be competing against? Who am I going to be playing with? What scheme are they going to be running? And I'm like, you know what, I know what I'm going to do here at State. My dad always preached me that if you're talented enough, they're going to come find you. So I put my head down and just worked, man, and stayed there, and I feel like I have no regrets, man. Exactly what me and my dad preached, I feel like it came to life for sure."

(The combine you had was sensational. How do you think the athleticism you showed at that event translates onto the field? How do you use that athleticism on the football field?) – "Yeah, for sure, man, just being able to go out there and show it not only on tape, but also get the concrete numbers down, I felt like definitely helped me. As far as using that on the field, it just helps me play the game I like to play, like being ultra-physical and ultra-patient. Obviously having some speed, I could be more patient where also I don't have to panic as much as some other guys may, but God blessed me with this talent I have and I just turn around and thank Him by using it on the field."