Transcript: T Kadyn Proctor - NFL Draft Day 1 - Apr. 23

(Reading through pre-draft projections of where you're going to play, a lot of people say you can go tackle, you can play guard, where is it that you feel most comfortable playing?) – "I feel comfortable playing anywhere. Whatever I can do to put my team in the best light to go win games, I'm going to do whatever coach tells me to do and go out there and provide for the team in any way I can."

(Let me ask you, are you surprised that you went to Miami? How much contact did you have with the Dolphins and where were you generally thinking that you would be drafted?) – "I thought I was top 15, top 20, that's kind of where my range was. I talked to my agents and I thought that the draft was going to start at 12 for me and that's exactly what happened. This is just a crazy, surreal feeling. I had some good talks at the 30 visit with the Dolphins, we kind of hit it off right away and I love the coaching staff down there. I'm very excited to get down there."

(I know you're a massive human being who has a lot of power in his game. What is your mindset when you get downhill and have a defender in front of you?) – "I mean, that's o-line play. It's physical, it's physicality. You're trying to put the man on the ground, move a man against his will, that's my favorite part about the game. I know that we're going to run the [expletive] out of the ball, we're going to do that thing, man. I can't wait to go in there and build relationships with my teammates and just have fun and just sit down and learn and be a student of the game."

(You talked about running the out [expletive] of the ball. How is it going to feel blocking for first-time Pro Bowler in RB De'Von Achane?) – "It's going to feel so good, man. Knowing that you're blocking for a guy that makes your job easier, you just sustain your block for as long as you can and give effort and have that grit and toughness. He's going to make plays. He's a great running back, fast as hell and I can't wait to block for him."

(You had mentioned your 30 visit with the Dolphins. What were your impressions of Head Coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan?) – "I loved the meetings with them. They laid it out for me, kind of just laid it down and told me how it was. They're straight shooters and I love that in a coach and in a GM. They told me we're trying to play fast, physical, tough football, and I told them, 'I'm ready to go Day 1 and be with my team,' and I feel like that's exactly what we can do to get that culture started over there."

(We've seen clips of you with the ball in your hands. Tell us about your skills with the ball in your hands.) – "Yeah, it's really just about the trust factor. I go out there and I just try to handle my business, like I said. I'll play guard, I'll play tackle, I'll play center. It doesn't matter, wide receiver, if that means that I'm going out there to help my team win in any way, I'm going to do it. No question."

(You mentioned meeting General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley on your visit here. Can you walk us through the phone call you had when they called to let you know? Do you even remember it at this point? I know things are probably spinning.) – "I talked to a lot of guys on the phone. They were kind of passing the phone around, but I was just so locked into God blessing me with this opportunity, tears flowing down the face. It's still surreal, but like I said, I'm ready to get down there, and I know Coach (Jeff) Hafley, we're going to build a great bond and I'm going to have fun down there."

(How do you feel about the athleticism in your game, outside zone blocks and such? What do you think of your game in that regard?) – "I feel great about it. As I keep the weight in check under 55, under 50, I believe that I can play all 60 minutes as fast as I can and really just be that fast, physical, explosive guy that I know that I am and just using my skills to my advantage, going out there and playing fast and free."

(What sacrifices or challenges from your past do you think will fuel you the most at this level?) – "I had some family stuff going on, different things. My parents aren't the richest, so I feel like that's definitely an external motivator; I'm playing for the name on my back. I'm playing for my family and I'm playing for the guys around me for the relationship that I built with those guys. I'm blessed for the opportunity, God has placed me in a great place, and I'm ready to go."

(You talked about Head Coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan being straight shooters, and your former Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, is also a straight shooter and he said it publicly, and I'm quoting him directly: 'When he's not in the building, he might not be in the best shape. He's not a self-starter.' How do you respond to that and what does your preparation look like now, now that you're in the NFL and you're playing with the Miami Dolphins?) – "Yeah, I mean it definitely was like that, I was 400 pounds when Coach Saban was there in the offseason that summer of my freshman year, but I feel like I've got a couple years under my belt to where I've kept that in check. I've built and put a plan in place to go succeed and to be at the weight that I need to be to go out there and provide for the team."