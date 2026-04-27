Transcript: LB Trey Moore - NFL Draft Day 3 - Apr. 27

(A big thing about coming into the pros is dealing with the uptick in competition. You've experienced something like that going from UTSA to then playing in the SEC at Texas. What can you take from that experience into the NFL?) – "I think just like you said, that was a big thing for me being able to do that and come from one level of competition to a higher level of competition. I think that's prepared me for this next level as well. It's just about adapting, being able to adapt to that competition and doing things to put yourselves in the right place in terms of preparation and doing all the right things. Just being able to have that experience is going to be good for going into the league for sure."

(I think a big thing that the Dolphins liked about you is your versatility. Can you speak to that and how you think that will fit into what the Dolphins are trying to do with Head Coach Jeff Hafley running that defense?) – "Yes sir, so I played defensive end in a 4-2 scheme at Texas my first year, then I played inside linebacker in that same scheme. I played Sam backer in a 4-3 scheme, and I've played Will, outside backer, boundary backer in a 3-4 scheme. So yeah, I've done a bunch of different things and I can be used in a multitude of different ways. I do a lot of things well, so whatever they need me to do, whatever role they need me to play, I'm going to be able to do that as best as I can."

(It looks like in your last year at UTSA, you had 14.0 sacks. What was the key to being able to get to the quarterback so often that season?) – "Yeah, I think it's really just the way that the coaches used me and the way they schemed it up. Like I said, we were playing a 3-4 scheme, I was playing outside backer, so I had a lot of freedom in terms of blitzing and being out in space and being able to do what I do best. I think it just has a lot to do with obviously me as a player and my ability, but also how the coaches use me and the positions they put me in to have success."

(You probably know the Dolphins have moved on from veterans like Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb and so you'll have a chance potentially to rush opposite EDGE Chop Robinson. Can you sort of describe the approach that you try to take relative to pursuing the quarterback?) – "I think obviously for me, my main thing is my speed. That's always what I'm going to be using, my strength and my speed. So obviously it all stems off that, but just having the complete package of rush moves and the skill set that I have, that I've developed over these few years in college. It starts with my speed and my get off. As every elite pass rusher knows, just being able to tie those things together and have countermoves and my spin move and different things, I think that's how I approach the game is speed first and then being able to counter things off of it."

(With your versatility, I want to know if you could draw up the perfect role for yourself this season, what would it be?) – "Oh man, for me really, whatever role they need me to fill, that's the perfect role for me. That's how I see it. Obviously being outside and off the edge, that's what I love doing most and I think that's obviously how they're going to use me, just being able to move around and use my speed and come off the edge. But like I said, I can do a bunch of different things, so whatever role the team sees best for me, I think that's the perfect role for me."

(One thing that they want to do – Head Coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said they want to see what type of players they have and then kind of design a role that fits their skills. Is that how teams have done with you so far? Your versatility, is that what coaches have done with you? How has your play evolved over the different schemes and teams?) – "Yeah, just being able to play in different schemes from transferring from one school to the next, then having my athleticism that I have, and then obviously I think I'm a smart football player, so I'm able to learn different roles and different positions and pick up things. I can handle a lot. Whatever the coaches need me to do, I can handle it. That's definitely helped me in my college career and it's going to help me in the league."

(I want to first ask you about some movie posters behind you there. I'm an Inception and Whiplash fan. Is that your movie collection? Like what's going on behind you?) – "Yeah, just my favorite movies. I got Inception back there, as you see, and then Whiplash and Interstellar. They're some of my favorite movies, yes sir."

(You're quite a movie buff?) – "A little bit, yes, sir."

(We talked a lot about the versatility, and this last year was a lot more off-ball stuff than you had done previously. I'm just curious how that came to be. What was it about your skill set the coaches identified as you being a guy that can move around all over the formation?) – "I think it's something I just spoke to previously with my athleticism and my football IQ; there were some things in our scheme that I thought would suit me. Just coming back this past season being able to play some inside backer, I know it'll help me in the league because I know a lot of teams see me as kind of an inside backer type of guy with my athleticism and my size. We just decided to take that step and get some of that on tape, and it worked out for me."

(I imagine part of that is getting a broader scope of the entire defensive scheme. How do you think all that versatility helped you to see the game from a mental and a preparation standpoint?) – "I think that was probably the biggest thing for me, just to be able to see the game from that level. Obviously when you're playing on the edge, you have to deal with and see a lot less than when you're playing inside backer. So just playing inside backer, I was able to get a full and more complete understanding of the defense and just have even more of a higher football IQ and learn a lot more, so it was good for me to do that."

(I'm curious, what's it like being drafted to a team with one of your teammates in S Michael Taaffe? Don't worry, I'm going to ask him the same question, but what makes him so special, such a unique individual?) – "Yeah, Michael (Taaffe) is great. Obviously, we have him and DJ (Campbell) as well that got drafted. But yeah, 'Taaff', he was a kind of guy like me. I wouldn't say I was as underlooked as him obviously because he was a walk-on, but an underlooked guy coming out of high school, had to walk on at Texas and earn his spot, earn his role. He's somebody who obviously, going through that experience, you're going to be very humble. He's a very humble guy, a great guy to be around, great teammate, great leader. It was great to play with him those couple of years I did at Texas, and now it's going to be great to play with him these next years in Miami. It's a blessing for sure."

(And then the same question about G DJ Campbell as well. What makes him such a unique individual?) – "DJ (Campbell), he's a dawg, man. To me, he's an o-lineman that can play d-tackle, like he's that athletic and he's that freakish. I've seen him dunking and doing crazy things, he's a freak athlete. He's a great dude, great guy to be around. I'm excited to see what he does in the future as well."

(Three guys from the same team being drafted to the same place, I don't know how often that happens, but I'm assuming it's really rare. What is it about that Texas program, especially the way it's been run over the past few years, that makes it such an appealing pool to choose from for NFL teams?) – "Yes sir, I think somebody told me – Thomas, the communications guy at Texas said that this is the first time that three Texas players have been drafted the same team since like the '80s. It's definitely rare and definitely a cool experience to be able to come into the league with those guys and be on the same team as them. I think it speaks to the success that we've had as a team. First and foremost, that's what it's all about. When you win games and you have success as a team, that's when your players are going to have individual success. Just the things that we've done and the culture we've built and being able to put together winning seasons is definitely what it's all about and that's what's got us here."